Cong finds new excuses after defeats: BJP on vote chori

He said that, seeing that it is losing the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with other Opposition parties.





"If there is a record of losing elections 90 times under someone's leadership, then it is under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even within the party, questions are raised about Rahul Gandhi's leadership," Thakur said in a press conference at the BJP headquarters.





"When he (Rahul Gandhi) loses elections, he raises questions about EVMs or blames the voters. Congress said, EVM is rigged for the BJP. Then they said, ban EVMs, bring back ballot papers. Then they said EVMs can be hacked remotely. After every defeat, Congress kept finding new excuses. Congress did not introspect but kept blaming EVMs, the Election Commission and constitutional institutions again and again. Seeing that it is losing the Bihar elections, Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with opposition parties," he said.





He termed Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claim a "blunder". "Kal kuch Congress ke log keh rahe the Rahul Gandhi aur vipaksh ke netao ne bawandar khada kiya... Bawandar nahi blunder hai... Main Rahul ji ko yahi kaunga- dhool chehre par thi aur aaj aaina (mirror) saaf karte rahe (Yesterday some Congress people were saying that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition leaders created a storm... It's not a storm, it's a blunder... I will say the same thing to Rahul ji - there was dust on your face, and today you should keep cleaning the mirror," he said.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's claim of "vote theft", saying that after "every defeat, Congress kept finding new excuses."