BrahMos hai humaare paas: Owaisi slams Pak PM

Wed, 13 August 2025
15:10
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his remarks on the Indus Water Treaty. Responding to Sharif's "enemy cannot snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan" statement, Owaisi said, "BrahMos hai humaare paas" (We have BrahMos missile). "He should not talk such nonsense... Such threats will have no effect on India. Enough is enough," the AIMIM MP told the reporters. 

This comes after Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that any attempt to stop the flow of water into Pakistan is in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and would be met with a "decisive response". 

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said: "Enemy (India) can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan. "He said, "You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget." 

Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News. -- ANI

