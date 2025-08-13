HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of intruder shot by BSF handed over to Pak along IB in Jammu

Wed, 13 August 2025
The body of an Pakistani intruder, who was killed by BSF after he ignored warning and tried to enter India from across the International Border, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday, officials said. 

The intruder was fired upon by the BSF two days ago after he ignored repeated warnings and aggressively approached the border fence in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, they said. 

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at AIIMS Jammu. Pakistan Rangers identified the deceased as Siraj Ali (51), a resident of Sarhali village in Narowal district, and demanded his body be returned after the BSF lodged a protest over the incident. 

After completing all the formalities, Ali's body was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district at around 5 pm on Wednesday, the officials said. -- PTI

