BJP functionary among 7 held for gambling in Pune; party sacks him

Following the police action on Monday, the BJP city unit head said they have expelled the functionary, identified as Audumbar Kamble, who was associated with the party's Parvati unit in Pune.





The police raided a room in Dhankawadi area on Monday afternoon and found some persons playing card games and gambling, leading to the seizure of cash and mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 2.20 lakh, officials said.





The police apprehended Audumbar Kamble, Rohan Londhe, Bapu Patole, Sagar Adagale, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mangesh Shelar and Sangram Bhosale.





They were served a notice under section 35 (3) of BNSS, and released them.





A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, they added.





"Kamble was recently appointed as secretary of the Parvati unit of the BJP in Pune. After this incident, the local unit head has expelled him," BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said. -- PTI

