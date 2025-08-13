HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP functionary among 7 held for gambling in Pune; party sacks him

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
00:24
image
Seven persons, including a local BJP functionary, were apprehended for alleged gambling in Pune, officials said on Tuesday. 

Following the police action on Monday, the BJP city unit head said they have expelled the functionary, identified as Audumbar Kamble, who was associated with the party's Parvati unit in Pune. 

The police raided a room in Dhankawadi area on Monday afternoon and found some persons playing card games and gambling, leading to the seizure of cash and mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 2.20 lakh, officials said. 

The police apprehended Audumbar Kamble, Rohan Londhe, Bapu Patole, Sagar Adagale, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mangesh Shelar and Sangram Bhosale. 

They were served a notice under section 35 (3) of BNSS, and released them. 

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, they added. 

"Kamble was recently appointed as secretary of the Parvati unit of the BJP in Pune. After this incident, the local unit head has expelled him," BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wrong to ban meat sale in some areas on Aug 15: Ajit Pawar
LIVE! Wrong to ban meat sale in some areas on Aug 15: Ajit Pawar

Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe
HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe

The Delhi High Court has ordered a retrial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of a man in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar area, citing a flawed investigation and trial.

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker
MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker

After the incident, actor and Bharatiyha Janata Party MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to it and called Jaya the "most spoilt and privileged woman"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV