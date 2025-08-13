HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Banks to clear cheques in a few hours from Oct 4: RBI

Wed, 13 August 2025
Share:
21:53
image
The RBI will introduce a new mechanism from October 4 for clearance of cheques within hours of being presented to banks, reducing the current time period of up to two working days. 

Cheques will be scanned, presented, and passed in a few hours and on a continuous basis during business hours. 

The clearing cycle will be reduced from the present T+1 days to a few hours.

Cheque Truncation System currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days.

To improve the efficiency of cheque clearing and reduce settlement risk for participants, and to enhance customer experience, the RBI has decided to transition CTS from the current approach of batch processing to continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement'.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a circular for introduction of Continuous Clearing and Settlement on Realisation in CTS.

"It has been decided to transition CTS to continuous clearing and settlement on realisation in two phases. Phase 1 shall be implemented on October 4, 2025 and Phase 2 on January 3, 2026," it said.

There will be a single presentation session from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval
Chinese FM to visit India on Aug 18 for talks with Doval

Wang is travelling to India days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LIVE! Banks to clear cheques in a few hours from Oct 4: RBI
LIVE! Banks to clear cheques in a few hours from Oct 4: RBI

New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14
New 3-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR following widespread protests against an earlier order. A new three-judge bench will review the matter, focusing on the implementation of...

Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC
Electoral rolls can't remain static, need to be revised: SC

"There is bound to be revision," the top court said, "otherwise, how will the poll panel delete the names of those who are dead, migrated or shifted to other constituencies?"

PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation
PhD recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

A woman with a doctorate boycotted Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during a convocation ceremony at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, protesting his actions against Tamil and Tamil Nadu.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV