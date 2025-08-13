Banks to clear cheques in a few hours from Oct 4: RBI

21:53





Cheques will be scanned, presented, and passed in a few hours and on a continuous basis during business hours.





The clearing cycle will be reduced from the present T+1 days to a few hours.





Cheque Truncation System currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days.





To improve the efficiency of cheque clearing and reduce settlement risk for participants, and to enhance customer experience, the RBI has decided to transition CTS from the current approach of batch processing to continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement'.





The Reserve Bank of India has issued a circular for introduction of Continuous Clearing and Settlement on Realisation in CTS.





"It has been decided to transition CTS to continuous clearing and settlement on realisation in two phases. Phase 1 shall be implemented on October 4, 2025 and Phase 2 on January 3, 2026," it said.





There will be a single presentation session from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. -- PTI

