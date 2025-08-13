HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid SC's stray dog order, woman mauled to death by dogs

Wed, 13 August 2025
A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Arjun Dumri village under Hata police station limits. 

Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said they received a call around 7 pm that the body of Madhuri was lying in a paddy field near the village panchayat building and was being attacked by stray dogs.

Police personnel rushed to the scene, chased the dogs away with sticks, and took the body into custody. The SHO said the woman was mentally challenged and had likely gone behind the panchayat building for some reason on Tuesday, where she died. The dogs were later found mauling the body. 

According to the villagers, the woman often roamed around the village and had gone missing on Monday. Her family searched for her but could not trace her. On Tuesday, her body was found in the paddy field with parts of it eaten away by dogs, they said.

The villagers have alleged that stray dogs have been a menace in the area and cited previous incidents, including the killing of a cow a year ago and a goat eight months ago. Circle Officer (CO) Kasya Kundan Singh said police have sent the body for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be known after the report. 

Hata SDM Yogeshwar Singh said the administration has been informed about the death allegedly caused by stray dogs and that the Block Development Officer has been sent to verify details. He assured that the victim's family will be provided all possible assistance. PTI

