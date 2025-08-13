AIADMK leader and former MP Maitreyan joins DMK

12:04

V Maitreyan was also in the BJP. Seen here with J Jayalalithaa

Former MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday quit the AIADMK and joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Immediately, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Maitreyan from the party. At DMK headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam,' in Chennai. Maitreyan, who held the post of AIADMK's organisation secretary, joined the ruling party in the presence senior DMK leaders and Ministers Duraimurugan and KN Nehru and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. -- PTI