AIADMK leader and former MP Maitreyan joins DMK

Wed, 13 August 2025
V Maitreyan was also in the BJP. Seen here with J Jayalalithaa
Former MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday quit the AIADMK and joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Immediately, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Maitreyan from the party. At DMK headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam,' in Chennai. Maitreyan, who held the post of AIADMK's organisation secretary, joined the ruling party in the presence senior DMK leaders and Ministers Duraimurugan and KN Nehru and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP, encounter follows
Soldier killed as army foils major infiltration bid in J-K
They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

EC 'helping' BJP leaders with 2 voter IDs in Bihar: Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. He also alleged that the poll panel was helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards.

70-year-old Sikh an assaulted in US, suffers skull fracture
An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Los Angeles, suffering a skull fracture and potential brain trauma. A suspect has been arrested for the attack.

Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM
Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News.

