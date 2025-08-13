HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana allowed 3 phone calls to...

Wed, 13 August 2025
Tahawwur Rana, accused of masterminding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been granted permission for three phone calls with his brother to discuss engaging a lawyer for his defence. 

A special NIA court at Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday granted Tahawwur Rana 3 phone calls with his brother this month. 

The calls will be recorded and take place in the presence of a senior jail officer, with conversations limited to Hindi or English. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Rana till September 8. He was produced through video conferencing after expiry of his judicial custody. 

Rana's counsel, Piyush Sachdev, sought more time to scrutinise the documents of the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet. The matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents after the filing of a supplementary charge sheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). -- ANI

