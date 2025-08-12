Woman held at Hyderabad airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 13.3 cr

20:33

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an Indian female passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Bangkok on August 11.





A thorough search of the passenger's check-in baggage revealed 20 packets containing a greenish lumpy substance, a release from DRI said.





Field testing confirmed the substance as cannabis.





The seized material was identified as 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, it said.





The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.





Further investigation is in progress. -- PTI

A woman was arrested after 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 13.3 crore was seized from her at the international airport in Hyderabad, the DRI said on Tuesday.