Who did they vote for?

Two senior BJP leaders are facing off against each other -- Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a BJP Member of Parliament from Saran, who has held this post for the past 25 years, and former BJP MP and former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. About 1,200 current and former MPs are voters in the Constitution Club election.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrive to cast their vote at the Constitution Club of India election for the secretary's post.