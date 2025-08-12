What exactly happened at the Congress dinner yesterday?

08:57

Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut shared the table with the Gandhis





After attending the dinner, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said to ANI, "We socialised with each other keeping politics aside, and talked about family matters. We met each other in a good atmosphere. The unity of the (INDIA) Alliance is in front of you all."





MP Supriya Sule said, "The food was very good. There was a very good discussion. We are very concerned about the Election Commission."





However, MP Mahua Maji, who also attended the dinner, said, "There were no discussions in a planned way today. Everyone was talking amongst themselves, at their tables, about the way the INDIA bloc leaders were detained today."





The Congress described the gathering as "more than just dinner--it was a powerful reaffirmation of unity." X post shared by Congress read, "In the heart of New Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed INDIA alliance leaders to an evening that was more than just dinner--it was a powerful reaffirmation of unity. Bound by a shared commitment to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy, the gathering radiated camaraderie, mutual respect and unwavering resolve."





Top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen interacting with representatives from various alliance partners. -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) SCP MP Supriya Sule, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, among other prominent Opposition figures attended the dinner on Monday in New Delhi hosted by Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for leaders of the INDIA bloc.