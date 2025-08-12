HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC leader sends legal notice to RG Kar doc's father

Tue, 12 August 2025
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday sent a legal notice to the Kar victim's father for alleging that he "settled" the rape and murder case with CBI by paying money. 

The victim's father, on Monday, had alleged that the CBI, which is investigating the crime and has, so far, indicted only one perpetrator, took money from Ghosh at the agency's office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake to drop the case.

"Despite my sympathies and respect for the victim's father, I have sent him my lawyer's notice. He should hopefully receive it by tomorrow or day after," Ghosh wrote on X.

"He told the media: CBI has botched up the probe after taking money from the state government. The matter was settled by Kunal Ghosh at the CGO Complex. I can't allow him to say whatever he feels like saying under the provocation of others. He should either apologise for what he said, else come to court and prove his statement," Ghosh added.

The TMC leader said that the parent has been given four days to act after receipt of the notice, following which a suit will be filed.

"I have two CBI cases of my own which I am fighting, and you think I will go to 'settle' the Kar case with the agency? And will the CBI listen to me? Everyone knows that the BJP controls the CBI," Ghosh had told reporters on Tuesday. -- PTI

