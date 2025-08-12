HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Schoolgirl 'gang-raped' in Odisha; kin among 5 held

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
23:35
image
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including one of her close relatives, at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, the police said on Tuesday. 

The police have arrested the 29-year-old relative, the husband of the class 10 student's paternal aunt, under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. 

He was remanded to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail application, the police said adding that four other accused were detained. 

The accused persons were also accused of video recording the rape, police said. 

The teenage girl lodged a complaint with the Rajnagar Police Station on Monday. 

She alleged that the relative visited their residence on Raksha Bandhan on August 9, and took her to a deserted place where she was gang-raped, the police said quoting the FIR. 

The relative of the minor had told her they would visit a temple in a nearby village, but had taken her to a place where four others were waiting, according to the FIR. 

"It seemed that the crime was pre-planned and the relative of the girl was the main accused," a police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wrong to ban meat sale in some areas on Aug 15: Ajit Pawar
LIVE! Wrong to ban meat sale in some areas on Aug 15: Ajit Pawar

Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED
Illegal Betting App: Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe
HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe

The Delhi High Court has ordered a retrial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of a man in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar area, citing a flawed investigation and trial.

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker
MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker

After the incident, actor and Bharatiyha Janata Party MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to it and called Jaya the "most spoilt and privileged woman"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV