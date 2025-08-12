SC to EC on SIR: Be ready, will ask for facts & figures

13:22





The Supreme Court of India is hearing the pleas challenging the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The plea before the top court challenges the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The Supreme Court starts hearing pleas against the Election Commission's decision for special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. "Be ready. We will be asking you certain questions with regard to facts, figures on voters," the apex court tells the EC. "Exercise of this nature bound to have some defects," EC tells the SC.