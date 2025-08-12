Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 87.72 against US dollar





Moreover, there is an overall negative bias amid uncertainties over the trade tariff issue between India and the US.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.70 and moved in a range of 87.59-87.72 during the day before settling at 87.72 (provisional), just 3 paise higher than its previous close.





On Monday, the domestic unit closed at 87.75 against the US dollar. -- PTI

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a tight range as a late decline in domestic markets and foreign fund outflows capped sharp gains for the domestic unit.