Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 87.72 against US dollar

Tue, 12 August 2025
19:48
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range to settle just 3 paise higher at 87.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a negative trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a tight range as a late decline in domestic markets and foreign fund outflows capped sharp gains for the domestic unit. 

Moreover, there is an overall negative bias amid uncertainties over the trade tariff issue between India and the US. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.70 and moved in a range of 87.59-87.72 during the day before settling at 87.72 (provisional), just 3 paise higher than its previous close. 

On Monday, the domestic unit closed at 87.75 against the US dollar. -- PTI

