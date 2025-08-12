Ronaldo gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Georgina

09:33





The football legend's partner took to social media, showing off a shiny ring with caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."





Cristiano also appears and is tagged in the picture. It has almost been a decade since both have been dating and have four children together. Also, Georgina shared some pictures on Instagram, showcasing a grand arrangement as the couple hosted some close friends on the occasion of Friendship Day, which fuelled speculations of the superstar footballer's engagement to his girlfriend. -- ANI

