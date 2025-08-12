HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Robbers break inside UP cop's house, flee with goods after killing mother

Tue, 12 August 2025
21:15
Robbers slit a 70-year-old woman's throat during a house break-in in the Islamnagar area in Badaun, the police said on Tuesday. 

The woman, who was alone at the time in her Mausampur village house, has a sub-inspector son posted in the Hapur district. 

Ratan Rani's husband, Kuber Singh, died of cancer a few years ago. 

According to the police, intruders broke into her home late Monday night and started swiping valuables. 

When she confronted them, they slashed her throat, killing her instantly. -- PTI

