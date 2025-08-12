Rebuke over cigarette smoke leads to stabbing of property dealer in Nagpur

00:42





The incident took place on Sunday night in the Yashodhara Nagar area and the victim, Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, is said to be in a serious condition, they said, adding the shop owner has been arrested.





The 36-year-old property dealer had gone to a 'paan' shop, owned by one Syed Sabir (35), at around 10:30 pm.





A group of people was already present at the shop and one of them deliberately blew cigarette smoke at Mohadikar, prompting him to rebuke the act, said the police.





The man and his associates got into an exchange of words with the victim and the situation escalated quickly.





The accused allegedly attacked Mohadikar with sticks, leaving him injured, they said. When the victim tried to escape on his motorcycle, they pushed him off the vehicle and one of them then stabbed him in the chest.





Mohadikar was taken to state-run Mayo Hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious, according to the police.

A property dealer was stabbed in the chest when he confronted a man for blowing cigarette smoke on his face at a shop in Nagpur city, the police said on Monday.