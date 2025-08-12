HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rebuke over cigarette smoke leads to stabbing of property dealer in Nagpur

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
00:42
image
A property dealer was stabbed in the chest when he confronted a man for blowing cigarette smoke on his face at a shop in Nagpur city, the police said on Monday. 

The incident took place on Sunday night in the Yashodhara Nagar area and the victim, Lalit Ganesh Mohadikar, is said to be in a serious condition, they said, adding the shop owner has been arrested. 

The 36-year-old property dealer had gone to a 'paan' shop, owned by one Syed Sabir (35), at around 10:30 pm. 

A group of people was already present at the shop and one of them deliberately blew cigarette smoke at Mohadikar, prompting him to rebuke the act, said the police. 

The man and his associates got into an exchange of words with the victim and the situation escalated quickly. 

The accused allegedly attacked Mohadikar with sticks, leaving him injured, they said. When the victim tried to escape on his motorcycle, they pushed him off the vehicle and one of them then stabbed him in the chest. 

Mohadikar was taken to state-run Mayo Hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious, according to the police.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks this month
LIVE! India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks this month

Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump

President Trump claims American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have negatively impacted Russia's economy, referring to India as Russia's major oil buyer. He also mentioned plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, and...

BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder
BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, kills Pak intruder

A Pakistani intruder was killed by the BSF while attempting to cross the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF is lodging a protest with Pakistani counterparts.

Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean
Panel warns of rising Chinese influence in Indian Ocean

A parliamentary panel on external affairs has expressed concern over China's growing presence and influence in the Indian Ocean Region, citing risks to India's national security and strategic interests. The panel also highlighted the...

Asia Cup T20: Bumrah to play! Vice-captain race heats up
Asia Cup T20: Bumrah to play! Vice-captain race heats up

Shubman Gill is the flavour of the season after his stupendous show in the recent Test series against England but he will face a contender in Axar Patel for vice-captaincy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV