Police move court to try Porsche case accused as adult

Tue, 12 August 2025
The Pune police have approached a sessions court, challenging the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to reject their request to try a 17-year-old accused in the deadly Porsche car crash here as an adult for the trial in the case, an official said on Tuesday. 

The boy, son of a well-known real estate developer, is accused of driving the luxury car in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune in an inebriated state and fatally knocking down two motorcycle-borne IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, in May last year, an incident that attracted nationwide attention. 

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) last month rejected the Pune police's plea to treat the juvenile accused as an adult, stating the offence does not qualify as a "heinous crime". An officer from the crime branch on Tuesday said that after obtaining necessary permission from the district collector, the Pune police approached the sessions court here and challenged the JJB order on August 4. -- PTI

