HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pet dog bites off owner's ear in Bihar

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
17:47
Representational image
Representational image
The menace of stray dogs may have become serious enough for the Supreme Court to take note of, but in Bihar, a man has discovered, much to his horror, that pet ones posed a threat no less severe. 

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Arar More locality in Gopalganj town, had his ear bitten off by his dog, which seemed in no mood to behave like man's proverbial best friend. 

"The dog had clambered up on the boundary wall of my house. I was worried that it might jump on the other side and tried to pull it back. It got angry and bit my ear," said Kumar, now admitted to the Sadar hospital. 

According to Danish, who is heading the team of doctors treating Kumar, "The patient turned up with a profusely bleeding ear. He had carried along the bitten piece wrapped in a piece of paper." 

"We have treated the wound to ensure that there is no infection. Now we will try to suture the bitten piece. If efforts of surgeons here fail, we may have to refer the patient to a better facility elsewhere," the doctor said. 

A family member of Kumar said, "The incident has left us stunned. We had purchased the pet only recently and showered it with so much of affection. It attacked Sandeep when all he wanted was to keep it out of harm's way." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cabinet clears 4 semiconductor projects in 3 states
LIVE! Cabinet clears 4 semiconductor projects in 3 states

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

'Be ready' with facts and figures: SC to EC on Bihar SIR
'Be ready' with facts and figures: SC to EC on Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court has begun hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, raising concerns about voter exclusion.

'Bedroom jihadis' pose new threat to J-K security agencies
'Bedroom jihadis' pose new threat to J-K security agencies

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a new threat from 'bedroom jihadis' who use social media to spread misinformation and incite communal discord. These individuals, operating from their homes, are part of a sophisticated...

Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC
Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC

The Supreme Court has issued a directive mandating the complete disposal of leftover food inside its court complex to prevent animal bites, following concerns about stray dogs roaming the premises.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV