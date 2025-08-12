HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parliament passes new Income Tax Bill

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
19:12
image
Parliament on Tuesday passed the new Income Tax Bill, with the Rajya Sabha returning the legislation to the Lok Sabha. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the two money bills -- The Income Tax Bill, 2025, and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. 

The Rajya Sabha returned the legislation with a voice vote to the lower house. 

The Income Tax Bill will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961. 

Explaining the reasons for bringing the new income tax law, Sitharaman said some parts of the Income Tax Act, 1961, have become outdated and hence a new legislation was needed. 

She stressed that the new income tax law aims to make the language simple and does not introduce any new rate. 

Sitharaman also lashed out at the Opposition for not participating in the discussion on important bills like the income tax law. 

"I am shocked that the Opposition doesn't want to participate," she said. 

Opposition parties staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, as they did in the Lok Sabha on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parliament passes new Income Tax Bill
LIVE! Parliament passes new Income Tax Bill

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?
No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?

Test captain Shubman Gill also doesn't fit in the Indian T20 line-up, which has a settled top three in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Bihar voter list row 'largely trust deficit', says SC
Bihar voter list row 'largely trust deficit', says SC

The Supreme Court has begun hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, raising concerns about voter exclusion.

'Bedroom jihadis' pose new threat to J-K security agencies
'Bedroom jihadis' pose new threat to J-K security agencies

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a new threat from 'bedroom jihadis' who use social media to spread misinformation and incite communal discord. These individuals, operating from their homes, are part of a sophisticated...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV