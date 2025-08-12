HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha on SIR issue

Tue, 12 August 2025
The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha soon after two bills aimed at better sports governance were taken up for consideration in the post-lunch session.

As the House reassembled at 3 pm, after an hour-long adjournment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge got up to raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, but was opposed by the leader of the House JP Nadda who alleged that Kharge was trying to disrupt the House by bringing in issues which were not relevant.

This led to exchanges between the two sides with the Opposition staging a walkout.

Kharge said that all opposition parties have raised their concern regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the government should respond to it.

He alleged that weaker sections of the society were being left out due to SIR.

"Lakhs of votes are being cut, if we want to keep democracy alive, then you (Chair) should give permission to have a discussion on the matter," Kharge  said. -- PTI

