Odisha govt rejects proposal for online sale of Puri temple's 'mahaprasad'

Tue, 12 August 2025
File image
The Odisha government has rejected the proposal made by some organisations for sale of Puri Jagannath temple's 'Mahaprasad' on online platform, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here, Harichandan said some organisations recently requested the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to deliver 'Mahaprasad' and 'dry prasad' of the Puri temple to devotees through online platforms.

"Though it was a good idea to provide the prasad to devotees worldwide, the government and SJTA rejected the proposal to preserve the sanctity of the holy offering," he said.

"We have doubts about whether the sanctity of 'Mahaprasad' can be maintained if it is transported and delivered in this manner," he said. -- PTI

