No end to U'khand rain woes: IMD predicts heavy rain for coming week

Tue, 12 August 2025
14:31
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday issued guidelines to all District Magistrates after the Meteorological Department forecast red, orange and yellow alerts across the state for the coming week, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the USDMA, an orange alert has been issued for August 12 for Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar districts, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places. Yellow alerts are in place for other districts, with thunderstorms, lightning and intense to very intense rainfall expected in some areas. 

From August 13 to 14, red alerts will be in effect for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Bageshwar, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rain. The remaining districts will face heavy to very heavy rainfall under an orange alert. On August 15, the same districts will remain under an orange alert, while yellow alerts will continue for the rest of the state.

