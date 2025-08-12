HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No action against owners of old vehicles in Delhi-NCR: SC

Tue, 12 August 2025
16:40
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected from coercive action owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, urged the apex court to consider ordering no coercive steps. 

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicle and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles," the bench said. The Delhi government moved the top court challenging the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in JK
LIVE! 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in JK

Having Aadhaar, voter ID doesn't make one Indian citizen: HC
Having Aadhaar, voter ID doesn't make one Indian citizen: HC

The Bombay High Court ruled that possessing documents like Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID does not automatically grant Indian citizenship, emphasizing the importance of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

'Lord Ram lost mind after losing Sita': Tamil poet sparks row
'Lord Ram lost mind after losing Sita': Tamil poet sparks row

Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's recent remarks on Lord Ram have sparked controversy, drawing condemnation from the BJP and VHP.

Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC
Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC

The Supreme Court has issued a directive mandating the complete disposal of leftover food inside its court complex to prevent animal bites, following concerns about stray dogs roaming the premises.

LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row
LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted a notice for the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and constituted a three-member committee to probe charges against him.

