NIA charge sheet against 4 in fake Indian currency smuggling case

Tue, 12 August 2025
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four accused in the 2024 Champaran (Bihar) fake currency seizure case involving a syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal. 

The four arrested accused - Md Nazar Saddam, Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain, and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz - have been charged under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the charge sheet filed before a court in Patna, a statement issued by the NIA said. 

NIA found evidence to show that the accused were involved in smuggling high-quality fake Indian currency notes from Nepal into India with the intent to damage the country's financial stability. 

They had been procuring the fake notes from Pakistan based entities through Nepali handlers against crypto currency payment, the probe agency said. 

NIA investigation further showed that Saddam was actively involved, along with Waris and Hushain, in smuggling fake currency from Nepal to India. 

Sarfaraz was providing funds and logistic support for procurement and circulation of the notes in India, the statement said. -- PTI

