Follow Rediff on:      
'Mosques, madrasas in Ch'garh must hoist tiranga on I-Day'

Tue, 12 August 2025
14:51
The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has directed all mosques, dargahs and madrasas across the state to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. 

The State Waqf Board chairman, Dr Salim Raj, said a letter was issued on Monday to all mutawallis (those responsible for managing Waqf properties) in this regard, saying the tricolour is "a symbol of honour and pride" which is not linked to any religion. 

"This year, our 78th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15. On this national festival, the tricolour should be hoisted at the main gate of all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs in Chhattisgarh. Understand the importance of Independence Day and maintain its dignity by fostering patriotism, unity and brotherhood," the board stated in the letter to the mutawallis of mosques, dargahs and madrasas. Some mosques and madrasas do not hold flag-hoisting ceremonies. Respect for the tricolour is above every religion, Raj said. There should be no objection to hoisting it. Therefore, an order had to be issued, he added. Flag hoisting should be done in the presence of the Imam, mutawalli or mosque committee members, he said. 

"Those who do not love the tricolour and the country do not have right to live on the land of Bharat Mata. If anyone refuses, it will be clear who loves the country and who harbours fundamentalist thinking," Raj remarked. PTI

