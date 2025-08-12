HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as attack by robbers

Tue, 12 August 2025
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Rajasthan's Kishangarh after he reported to police that she was attacked by robbers, officials said on Monday.
 
Another accused was also arrested and a minor was detained in connection with the incident, police said.

According to a police officer, the accused husband had an extra marital affair due to which he hatched the plan to kill his wife. 

Police said Rohit Saini (35) reached government hospital in Kishangarh in Ajmer district with his injured wife Sanju (33) on Sunday, claiming some unidentified persons slit her throat. He also came to the hospital with minor injuries.

Doctors declared Sanju dead and Rohit was admitted.

Police said preliminary investigation suggest that the sequence of events narrated by Rohit "turned out to be fake".

"His statements were misleading. When he was discharged from the hospital, he was questioned. During questioning, it became clear that he had slit his wife's throat and rushed her to the hospital," a police officer said.

He allegedly had an extra marital affair and hence conspired to kill his wife, police said.

"He involved two others in the plan and on Sunday, when he was returning from his in-laws house with his wife, he stopped the bike at a deserted place where the two other accused met him," they added. 

"The three then killed Sanju, following which his associates fled with her valuables so that Rohit could make up a fake story of robbery and murder," police said.

After investigation, Rohit, his friend were arrested and a minor was detained. -- PTI 

