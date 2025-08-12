Maha govt buys Raghuji Bhosale's historic sword in auction

10:55





Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar took custody of the artefact in London on Monday and announced that it will be brought to Mumbai on August 18.





According to a statement from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Government of Maharashtra, reports of the sword being put up for auction on April 28 this year sparked widespread public interest across the state.





Upon learning of the development, Minister Shelar promptly discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, initiating a coordinated effort to secure the artefact's return. Acting in collaboration with Shelar and the Indian Embassy, the Chief Minister engaged an intermediary to participate in the auction on behalf of the state, ultimately winning the bid.





On Monday in London, Minister Shelar met the intermediary, completed legal formalities, and took possession of the sword, marking the first time Maharashtra has acquired a historic artefact from abroad via auction.





Calling the sword "a witness to many glorious feats," Shelar described the acquisition as a "historic victory" for the state. A large number of Marathi-speaking citizens in London gathered to witness the occasion, joined by Deputy Director of the Archaeology Department, Hemant Dalvi. As per the statement, the sword will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 10 am on August 18.





A bike rally will escort it to PL Deshpande Kala Academy, Dadar, where a programme titled 'Gad Garjana' will be held in the presence of dignitaries. Minister Shelar thanked CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, calling the acquisition a proud moment in the state's history. Raghuji Bhosale I (1695-1755), founder of the Nagpur Bhosale dynasty and a key Maratha commander under Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, earned the title Senasahib Subha for his bravery. He led campaigns against the Nawab of Bengal in 1745 and 1755, expanding Maratha influence to Bengal, Odisha, Chanda, Chhattisgarh, Sambalpur, and parts of southern India. His Nagpur kingdom was rich in iron and copper, used for weapons and goods.





His Firangi sword, recently auctioned in London, features a European-made straight blade, a gold-inlaid Mulheri hilt, and a Devanagari inscription naming him. Rare for its craftsmanship and owner's name, it reflects the vibrant 18th-century arms trade. Experts believe the sword left India as British war loot or a gift after the 1817 Sitabuldi battle, when the Nagpur Bhosale treasury was seized. -- ANI

