HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Madonna asks the Pope to visit Gaza

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
10:45
image
Madonna has urged Pope Leo to visit Gaza in a humanitarian mission to help starving Palestinian children, saying "there is no more time."

The American superstar, who was raised a Roman Catholic, pleaded with the new pontiff to visit the enclave in an Instagram post Monday and said: "Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry."

Madonna said she was calling on Leo to visit Gaza because "politics cannot affect change," but "consciousness can."

In the post, published on her son Rocco's birthday, Madonna said the best gift she could give to him is "to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza." -- CNN

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt buys Raghuji Bhosale's historic sword in auction
LIVE! Maha govt buys Raghuji Bhosale's historic sword in auction

1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK
1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in central Kashmir as part of its investigation into the 35-year-old murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman. The raids targeted individuals formerly associated with the banned...

Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai
Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai

The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned in Chennai.

'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'
'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'

'When I undertook a study of temple desecration in precolonial India, it was not enough simply to document what temples were desecrated, by whom, when, and where.''It was also important to explore the total historical context of such...

'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'

The Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities has sparked mixed reactions, with RWAs welcoming the move and animal rights activists raising concerns about implementation and potential harm.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV