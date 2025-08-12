Madonna asks the Pope to visit Gaza

10:45





The American superstar, who was raised a Roman Catholic, pleaded with the new pontiff to visit the enclave in an Instagram post Monday and said: "Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry."





Madonna said she was calling on Leo to visit Gaza because "politics cannot affect change," but "consciousness can."





In the post, published on her son Rocco's birthday, Madonna said the best gift she could give to him is "to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza." -- CNN

