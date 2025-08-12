Jhansi businessman hangs self after harassment over bank loan

21:02





Kishore Singh Jadaun was found hanging at his house in the Ara Machine locality Monday evening, Babina Police Station in-charge Tulsiram Pandey said.





His wife was away at the time.





His family alleged that a few years ago, Jadaun had stood guarantor for his friend Chandrapal, who had taken a loan to buy a truck.





After paying a few instalments, Chandrapal stopped repayments, and bank officials began harassing Jadaun.





When Jadaun confronted Chandrapal, he and another person, Shivam, allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, the police said.





A video he left behind shows him naming Chandrapal and Shivam for threatening him and blaming the bank for his suicide.





He also appealed to the government to help his wife and daughters.





An FIR has been lodged in the matter on the complaint of Jadaun's wife, Reena Singh. -- PTI

