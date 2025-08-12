HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks this month

Tue, 12 August 2025
File image
India and Bangladesh are expected to hold their bi-annual border talks in Bangladesh this month-end. 

This will be the first time that the Indian delegation will travel to Dhaka post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last year. 

Talks are held between the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh. 

A BGB delegation visited India in February for these talks. 

The 56th director general-level border talks between India and Bangladesh are expected to be held between August 25-28 at the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka. 

"These talks were originally scheduled for July, but due to some administrative issues, they are now slated for this month," a source in the security establishment told PTI. 

A delegation led by BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary will travel to Dhaka for these talks, the source said. 

BSF officials said a host of issues related to a variety of cross-border crimes along the 4,096 km long international front will be discussed during this meeting. 

The BSF is expected to take up the issue of illegal infiltration. 

It will also inform the BGB that it has provided about 5,000 body-worn cameras to its troops on this border so that the evidence of attacks on the force's personnel by miscreants and other such activities on the border can be recorded and a "strong" action be launched, the officials said. -- PTI

