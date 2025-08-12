HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In Yogi's constituency, child falls into open drain and dies

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
09:03
Gorakhpur is the UP CM's constituency
Gorakhpur is the UP CM's constituency
An eight-year-old girl drowned after falling into an open drain in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, officials said on Tuesday. The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation expressed grief over the death of Afreen calling it "extremely tragic". 

The incident took place on Monday in Ghosi Pur locality when Afreen, from Lala Toli, was returning home from a madrasa near Tile Wali Masjid after her classes during heavy rain, they said. On the way, she fell into the open drain. Locals pulled her out and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said. 

Additional Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh said the corporation was deeply pained by the loss and stood with the bereaved family. "This is a heart-wrenching incident. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. Based on the findings, we will take all necessary and impartial action," Singh said. 

He said that the drain's depth was relatively low and assured that every aspect would be thoroughly investigated. The construction of the drain is covered by slabs. The tragedy has sparked anger among residents, who alleged that safety norms were ignored during the drain's construction. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What exactly happened at the Congress dinner yesterday?
LIVE! What exactly happened at the Congress dinner yesterday?

'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In A Suit'
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In A Suit'

'Within 30 minutes of when Asim Munir made those comments, he should have been taken to Tampa airport and flown out of the United States.'

Cocaine, LSD recovered from Thar driver who ran over 2
Cocaine, LSD recovered from Thar driver who ran over 2

A speeding car in Delhi mowed down two people, leading to the discovery of cocaine, LSD, and other drugs inside the vehicle. The driver has been arrested and was found to be under the influence.

India Confident About US Trade Talks
India Confident About US Trade Talks

Officials said the government-to-government engagement between the two countries on all other issues remains normal, but conceded rough spots over trade that need ironing out.

Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump

President Trump claims American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have negatively impacted Russia's economy, referring to India as Russia's major oil buyer. He also mentioned plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV