Identification, deportation of illegal immigrants vital for Manipur: Ex-CM

Tue, 12 August 2025
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that identification and deportation of those who came from Myanmar and Bangladesh illegally is vital to ensure security and demographic balance in the northeastern state.

He also thanked lone Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, for raising the issue in Parliament. In a post on X on Monday evening, Singh said, "I thank Hon'ble MP @MaharajaManipur for boldly raising in Parliament the urgent need to detect, identify and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar & Bangladesh, an issue vital to Manipur's identity, security and demographic balance." Singh also said, "While other MPs have remained silent, you have spoken with courage and clarity, voicing our people's concerns without hesitation. This is not just an administrative necessity, but a matter of safeguarding the rights, culture, and future of the people of Manipur." 

Singh's statement came after Sanajaoba told the House, "It will be very unfortunate for Manipur if the census is carried out before the detection, identification and deportation of illegal Myanmarese and Bangladeshi immigrants who have already settled in different parts of the state." -- PTI

