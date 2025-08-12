HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of Delhi

Tue, 12 August 2025
Several areas of Delhi faced waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. Water-logging was reported from Rao Tularam Marg where visuals showed vehicles navigating a waterlogged stretch. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday. 

Areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday's forecast says "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius. -- ANI

