Follow Rediff on:      
Gold plunges Rs 1,000 amid sell-off in global markets

Tue, 12 August 2025
Gold prices plunged Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,01,520 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with a sell-off in global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association. On Monday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,02,520 per 10 grams. 

In the local markets, gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,01,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. "Gold prices dipped after US President Donald Trump clarified on social media that there would be no tariffs on gold imports. Although an official confirmation from the White House is still pending, the announcement eased some trade-related concerns," Abans Financial Services CEO Chintan Mehta said.

