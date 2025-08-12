Fire erupts on cargo flight engine; aircraft lands safely

10:11





The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned here. Though no emergency landing was made, pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said. Fire tenders that were on standby doused the fire soon after the carrier landed at the city airport, sources added. A probe is on over the cause of the fire. PTI

Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed here, official sources said. The flight was coming from the Malaysian city of Kulalumpur.