Explain travel expenses imposed on MP Engineer Rashid: HC

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Anoop Jairam Bhambhani asked the state to explain the break up of the calculation and posted the matter for August 18. The high court was hearing a plea of the Baramulla MP seeking modification of an order passed by a coordinate bench on March 25. By the order he was asked to deposit around Rs 4 lakh with the jail authorities to attend Parliament in custody. The court deferred the matter as the Delhi Police counsel did not appear.





"During the course of hearing, we enquired from the state as to the basis of the calculation appearing in communication dated March 26, 2025, addressed by the office of Delhi Armed Police to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Tihar. The essence of the question is what is the basis of various numbers and calculations appearing in that communication," the bench said. -- PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Police to explain how it computed travel expenses imposed on Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament's monsoon session.