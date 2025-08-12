HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo for simulator training lapses

Tue, 12 August 2025
18:00
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots, according to sources.

The sources on Tuesday said the show cause notice was issued after scrutiny of records and replies received from the airline last month.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation found that Category C or critical airfield training for around 1,700 pilots, including pilots in command and first officers, was conducted with non-qualified simulators, the sources said. 

The sources also said the regulator found that the simulators on which the nearly 1,700 pilots did their training were not qualified for operations at certain airports like Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

Certain airports like Calicut, which has a table top runway, have additional requirements for flight operations. -- PTI

