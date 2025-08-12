HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China free from Trump tariffs till November

Tue, 12 August 2025
09:21
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order "further modifying reciprocal tariff rates to reflect ongoing discussions with the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

Citing authority under the Constitution and several US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, President Trump said the measure was necessary in light of continuing talks with China to address "the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns." 

The order builds on Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, in which Trump declared that "conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits... constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States" and imposed certain ad valorem duties. Subsequent orders in April 2025, Executive Orders 14259 and 14266, raised tariff rates on PRC imports after Beijing announced retaliatory measures. -- ANI

