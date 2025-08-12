HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI conducts searches in Tamil Nadu in Rs 120 cr bank fraud case

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
22:47
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted coordinated search operations in connection with a case registered at CBI, Bank Security & Fraud (BSFB) Bengaluru Branch on the directions of the high court of Judicature at Madras, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

CBI said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai, alleging that a Kanchipuram-based company, along with its associated entities and unknown public servants, committed offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and forgery, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 120.84 crores to the Indian Overseas Bank.

The allegations in the FIR include fraudulent availing of various credit facilities from Indian Overseas Bank, misappropriation of property, diversion of bank funds to sister concerns and unrelated entities, siphoning of funds to related parties, interest-free advances to private firms, and cash deposits of suspicious origin during the period of demonetization, CBI added.

The company and its associated entities are also suspected of transferring funds to shell or benami concerns to conceal the end use of the borrowed amounts.

CBI said that the searches were carried out at six locations in Tamil Nadu, including Tenkasi, Chennai, and Tiruchirapalli.

"The premises covered included residential properties linked to the accused company's directors and officers, as well as business establishments that have suspicious transactions with the accused company, including two private companies, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital evidence, including records relating to the diversion of funds, and other materials relevant to the investigation," press release added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PSBs wrote off loans worth Rs 6L cr in past 5 yrs: Govt
LIVE! PSBs wrote off loans worth Rs 6L cr in past 5 yrs: Govt

HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe
HC orders retrial in anti-Sikh riots case over flawed probe

The Delhi High Court has ordered a retrial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of a man in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar area, citing a flawed investigation and trial.

Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?

Sections in the US State Department and Pentagon have always felt more comfortable dealing with all powerful Pakistani generals instead of elected civilians, points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker
MP Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker

After the incident, actor and Bharatiyha Janata Party MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to it and called Jaya the "most spoilt and privileged woman"

No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?
No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?

Test captain Shubman Gill also doesn't fit in the Indian T20 line-up, which has a settled top three in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV