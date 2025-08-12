HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cabinet clears 4 semiconductor projects in Odisha, Punjab, Andhra

Tue, 12 August 2025
17:32
Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
The Union Cabinet has on Tuesday approved four semiconductor manufacturing projects in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore. 

Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the plants will begin construction shortly, following the fast-track model adopted for earlier projects. 

Vaishnaw said, "All four Plants will start their construction work very soon. As you have seen in the case of first six Plants, the permissions and everything came in a record time, within 100 days most of the time, and within 6 months they started their design and construction. Same progress, we think, we will have in this. CMs of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha spoke with me just now." -- ANI 

LIVE! Cabinet clears 4 semiconductor projects in 3 states

