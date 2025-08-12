BSE Sensex top losers today

17:13





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 368.49 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 80,235.59.





During the day, it hit a high of 80,997.67 and a low of 80,164.36, gyrating 833.31 points.





The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 97.65 points or 0.40 percent to 24,487.40.





Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-Russia talks on August 15.





From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of domestic and US inflation data.