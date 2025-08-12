BSE Sensex top losers today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of domestic and US inflation data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 368.49 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 80,235.59.
During the day, it hit a high of 80,997.67 and a low of 80,164.36, gyrating 833.31 points.
The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 97.65 points or 0.40 percent to 24,487.40.
Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-Russia talks on August 15.
From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.