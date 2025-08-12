HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
17:13
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of domestic and US inflation data. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 368.49 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 80,235.59. 

During the day, it hit a high of 80,997.67 and a low of 80,164.36, gyrating 833.31 points. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 97.65 points or 0.40 percent to 24,487.40. 

Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-Russia talks on August 15. 

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in JK
LIVE! 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in JK

Having Aadhaar, voter ID doesn't make one Indian citizen: HC
Having Aadhaar, voter ID doesn't make one Indian citizen: HC

The Bombay High Court ruled that possessing documents like Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID does not automatically grant Indian citizenship, emphasizing the importance of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

'Lord Ram lost mind after losing Sita': Tamil poet sparks row
'Lord Ram lost mind after losing Sita': Tamil poet sparks row

Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's recent remarks on Lord Ram have sparked controversy, drawing condemnation from the BJP and VHP.

Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC
Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC

The Supreme Court has issued a directive mandating the complete disposal of leftover food inside its court complex to prevent animal bites, following concerns about stray dogs roaming the premises.

LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row
LS speaker forms panel to probe Justice Varma in cash row

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted a notice for the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and constituted a three-member committee to probe charges against him.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV