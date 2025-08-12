HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'B'desh govt taking all steps for free, fair polls'

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
11:08
image
Bangladesh's interim government is making all possible strides to hold the upcoming general elections in a "free, fair and peaceful" manner, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said. 

The parliamentary polls in Bangladesh are set to take place in February next year. Speaking after visiting a polling centre in Keraniganj in Dhaka, Chowdhury said that while the tentative date for the elections has been announced, the Election Commission will declare the specific date, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported. 

"All want a peaceful election. We're making all possible strides to hold the next election in a free, fair, peaceful, and festive manner," he was quoted as saying. Chowdhury also called for the "wholehearted" support of law enforcement officials, noting that it was "impossible" to hold the polls fairly and peacefully without their cooperation. 

On Saturday, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired a high-level meeting and called for "complete security" at polling centres for the general elections. Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha govt buys Raghuji Bhosale's historic sword in auction
LIVE! Maha govt buys Raghuji Bhosale's historic sword in auction

1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK
1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in central Kashmir as part of its investigation into the 35-year-old murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman. The raids targeted individuals formerly associated with the banned...

Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai
Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai

The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned in Chennai.

'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'
'Writing History Is Like Solving A Jigsaw Puzzle'

'When I undertook a study of temple desecration in precolonial India, it was not enough simply to document what temples were desecrated, by whom, when, and where.''It was also important to explore the total historical context of such...

'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'

The Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities has sparked mixed reactions, with RWAs welcoming the move and animal rights activists raising concerns about implementation and potential harm.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV