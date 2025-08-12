Anas Al-Sharif, the journalist Israel killed

11:33

Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif. Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas





Nearly seven months later, Israel killed the Al Jazeera journalist and four of his colleagues in a strike in Gaza City.





One of the most well-known Palestinian journalists in Gaza -- and one of dozens to be killed by Israel during the war -- Al-Sharif's death has ignited international condemnation and calls for accountability.





As a ceasefire in Gaza took hold in January, Anas Al-Sharif began removing his protective gear live on television, piece by piece, while a jubilant crowd cheered, hoping the day marked the end of the suffering of 2 million Palestinians in the enclave.