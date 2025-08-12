HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All other elements will remain same: Trump on China tariffs

Tue, 12 August 2025
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that he has signed an executive order extending the tariff suspension on China for another 90 days. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, President Trump stated, "I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The executive order, titled "Further modifying reciprocal tariff rates to reflect ongoing discussions with the People's Republic of China (PRC)," formalises this extension while keeping the rest of the agreement unchanged.

Citing authority under the Constitution and several US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, President Trump said the measure was necessary in light of continuing talks with China to address "the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns". 

The order builds on Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, in which Trump declared that "conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits... constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States" and imposed certain ad valorem duties. Subsequent orders in April 2025, Executive Orders 14259 and 14266, raised tariff rates on PRC imports after Beijing announced retaliatory measures. -- ANI

