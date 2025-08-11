Will take 30 MPs to EC, says Delhi DCP amid detentions

13:12

Scores of opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, were detained on Monday as they began a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission but were stopped midway.





Among those detained and taken away in buses to the Parliament Street police station were Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his party colleague Jairam Ramesh.





"This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. The truth is before entire country," he added and said, "we want clean, pure voter list."

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla on the INDIA bloc march to EC: "There was a permission for 30 MPs from the Election Commission. Since they were in large numbers, we detained them. We have informed them that 30 MPs will be allowed (to meet ECI). We will take 30 MPs (to the Election Commission of India) when we get their names."