      
Where is Jagdeep Dhankhar: Sanjay Raut writes to Shah

Mon, 11 August 2025
09:16
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful. 

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many. "There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut said in his letter to Shah dated August 10. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader shared the letter on X on Monday. Raut said rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe.

"There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he said. "What exactly has happened to our (former) vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," he said. Last week, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray asked about Dhankhar's whereabouts. "Where is the former vice president now? This is the issue that should be discussed," he said at a press conference here on Thursday. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said some of his colleagues from the Upper House are considering filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court as they are genuinely worried about Dhankhar. 

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it to be prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri. Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," Raut said. -- PTI

