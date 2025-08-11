HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Voltas shares tank nearly 9 pc after Q1 earnings

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
11:01
image
Shares of air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Monday tumbled nearly 9 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 58 per cent in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The stock tanked 7.78 per cent to Rs 1,202.20 on the BSE. 

At the NSE, it dropped 8.65 per cent to Rs 1,192. Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 58 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.61 crore for the June quarter, as unseasonal rains and early arrival of monsoon impacted the cooling business.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India lying: Cong MP on his 'harrowing experience'
LIVE! Air India lying: Cong MP on his 'harrowing experience'

'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US
'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.

'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'
'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'

'America holds about 16% of IMF voting rights, giving it crucial influence over Pakistan's desperately needed bailout loans.'

Continuing Op Sindoor would have hurt...: Experts
Continuing Op Sindoor would have hurt...: Experts

Defence experts discuss the objectives and strategic pause of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the avoidance of a prolonged conflict and its potential impact on the Indian economy.

'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'

'That way you're not hostage just to US sort of exports to India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV