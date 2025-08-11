Voltas shares tank nearly 9 pc after Q1 earnings

11:01





At the NSE, it dropped 8.65 per cent to Rs 1,192. Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 58 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.61 crore for the June quarter, as unseasonal rains and early arrival of monsoon impacted the cooling business.

Shares of air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Monday tumbled nearly 9 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 58 per cent in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The stock tanked 7.78 per cent to Rs 1,202.20 on the BSE.