Vance says US is 'done with funding Ukraine war business'

Ahead of the upcoming meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire deal, Vice President Vance expressed a clear desire to end the funding of the Ukraine war and bring about peace, according to The Hill.
"We're done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing," Vance told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," as reported by The Hill.
The Alaska summit aims to find a breakthrough in peace negotiations with Moscow, focusing on discussions around territorial control. Earlier this week, the Kremlin shared a ceasefire proposal with the Trump administration, offering control of Eastern Ukraine in exchange for a halt to hostilities. -- ANI