Vance says US is 'done with funding Ukraine war business'

"We're done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing," Vance told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," as reported by The Hill.





The Alaska summit aims to find a breakthrough in peace negotiations with Moscow, focusing on discussions around territorial control. Earlier this week, the Kremlin shared a ceasefire proposal with the Trump administration, offering control of Eastern Ukraine in exchange for a halt to hostilities. -- ANI

